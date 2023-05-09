dForce USD Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $1,145.35 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00288360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017917 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000930 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,267,489 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00157093 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,634.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

