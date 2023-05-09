DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DMAC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Insider Activity at DiaMedica Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider David J. Wambeke bought 468,750 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 468,750 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

