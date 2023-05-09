Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 43.80%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
