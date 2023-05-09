Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.