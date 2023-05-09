DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$720.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.82 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.73 EPS.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,810. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -144.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded DigitalOcean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,812. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 225,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

