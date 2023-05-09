DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.53 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.73 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ DOCN traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. 1,183,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,548. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered DigitalOcean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.67.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,657 shares of company stock worth $6,360,812. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.