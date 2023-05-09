Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12,769.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325,038 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. 331,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

