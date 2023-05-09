Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.84. 93,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,252. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

