Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $19.72

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $20.56. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 7,571,663 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

