Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Holdings Lowered by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,905 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSTL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after purchasing an additional 97,302 shares during the period.

DSTL stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $956.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99.

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

