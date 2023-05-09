Docebo (DCBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Docebo to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Docebo has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Docebo had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. On average, analysts expect Docebo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. 2,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,793. Docebo has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Docebo by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the first quarter worth $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Docebo by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Docebo in the first quarter worth $253,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

