Docebo (DCBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Docebo to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Docebo has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Docebo had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. On average, analysts expect Docebo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. 2,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,793. Docebo has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.80 and a beta of 1.62.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
