Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.40. 217,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,489. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

