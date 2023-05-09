Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 126 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.67. 30,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $196.30.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

