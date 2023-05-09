Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 361 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avory & Company LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,206 shares of company stock worth $8,761,997. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.24. The company had a trading volume of 185,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,988. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.50. The company has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 942.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.04 and a 200 day moving average of $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

