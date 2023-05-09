Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 48,635 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,635 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 122,557 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 110,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,700 shares of company stock worth $268,054 and sold 84,308 shares worth $1,510,217. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONB. UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.