DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $27.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital downgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.18 on Friday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,748,520 shares of company stock worth $33,718,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

