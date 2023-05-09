Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Desjardins

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

DIR.UN stock opened at C$14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.30. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

