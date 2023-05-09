Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dufry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Dufry in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dufry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Dufry Stock Performance

Dufry stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Dufry has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

About Dufry

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

