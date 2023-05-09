dYdX (DYDX) Price Hits $2.13

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00007680 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $332.94 million and approximately $43.73 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

