Dye & Durham (DND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dye & Durham will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

Dye & Durham last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of C$106.65 million for the quarter.

Dye & Durham Stock Down 0.9 %

Dye & Durham stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.43. 17,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$11.62 and a 52-week high of C$24.68. The firm has a market cap of C$800.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

