Dye & Durham (DND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$106.65 million for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:DND traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.40. 15,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,414. The stock has a market capitalization of C$799.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.91. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.62 and a one year high of C$24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DND. Raymond James raised their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.
