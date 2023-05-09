E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Sells $58,890.00 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $58,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,285.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

ETWO stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. 925,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,721. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 75.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,111,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETWO. Bank of America lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

