Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Trading Up 8.3%

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 184,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 61,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

