Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.73. 257,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,489. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.