Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.51

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.51 and last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 1406579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

