Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,001 shares of company stock worth $8,776,007 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,150. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

