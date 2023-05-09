Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,127,596 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,127,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,202,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,307 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,231 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,239,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 345,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,702,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. 624,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

