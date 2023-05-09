Efficient Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,825,000 after buying an additional 750,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after buying an additional 568,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,367,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.85. 290,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

