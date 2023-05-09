Efficient Advisors LLC Has $73.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $73,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,683. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20. The firm has a market cap of $281.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.