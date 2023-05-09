Efficient Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,989 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,144 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

