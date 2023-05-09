Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.14. The stock had a trading volume of 863,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

