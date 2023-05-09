Efficient Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,913. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

