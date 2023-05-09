Eiffage SA (EFGSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.6014 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Eiffage Stock Performance

EFGSY opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eiffage from €116.00 ($127.47) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Featured Stories

