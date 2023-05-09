Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.76-$0.83 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.
Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.2 %
ELAN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,530. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $24.93.
Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health
In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.
About Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
- Palantir: Bottoming On Unprecedented Demand
- Duke Energy Held Up Against Market Volatility: Here’s Why
- Arista Networks: Cloud Computing Selloff Creates an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.