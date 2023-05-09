Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.76-$0.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.2 %

ELAN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,530. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading

