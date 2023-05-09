Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.76-0.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,756. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

