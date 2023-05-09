Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.76-0.83 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Elanco Animal Health Price Performance
ELAN stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,756. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health
In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.
Elanco Animal Health Company Profile
Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.