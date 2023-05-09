Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31-4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of ELAN opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $82,309,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

