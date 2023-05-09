Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.35-$6.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.41. 2,861,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,225. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

