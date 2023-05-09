Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.35 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35), Briefing.com reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.41. 2,861,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,225. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

