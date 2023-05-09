Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $435.60

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $435.60 and last traded at $433.28, with a volume of 656678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $432.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.01.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.