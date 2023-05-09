Elite Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 313 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $636.61. 153,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,743. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $661.76 and its 200-day moving average is $695.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $27,820,244. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

