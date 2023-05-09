Elite Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.35. 8,041,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,711,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92. The company has a market cap of $600.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.52.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,925.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock worth $8,109,924 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

