Elite Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 279 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 949,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,841,000 after buying an additional 26,176 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 9,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.27. 3,236,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808,003. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $202.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,206 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,997. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

