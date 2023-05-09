Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Increased to C$56.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.87. 129,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$22.77 and a 12 month high of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$837.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$804.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.0807601 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$770,138.60. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

