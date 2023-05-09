Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 9th (ACAD, ACLX, ACM, AEO, AES, AIG, ANF, ANIP, ASUR, ATGFF)

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 9th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $21.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $49.00.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $51.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $100.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $27.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $58.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $60.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $59.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $19.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $17.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$33.00 to C$32.50.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $42.00.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $18.00.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$27.00.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $29.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $90.00 to $100.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $155.00 to $145.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $190.00 to $170.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $41.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $46.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $225.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $288.00 to $263.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $9.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $24.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $20.00.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $64.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.00 to $4.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $55.00.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $16.00 to $13.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $455.00 to $418.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target trimmed by Pivotal Research from $33.00 to $20.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $164.00 to $162.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus to $30.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $100.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $113.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $100.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $86.00 to $96.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $60.00.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.50.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $33.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $48.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $65.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $201.00 to $221.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $10.00.

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $74.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $155.00 to $135.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $68.00 to $74.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $82.00.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $14.00.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $15.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $13.50 to $15.00.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $52.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $52.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $52.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $216.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $126.00 to $128.00.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $47.00.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $47.00.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $50.00.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $42.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $152.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $60.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $65.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $52.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $10.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $10.00 to $8.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $10.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $90.00.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $5.00 to $3.00.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $27.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $44.00 to $36.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $89.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $475.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $376.00 to $390.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $415.00 to $420.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $470.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $15.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $59.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $18.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $17.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $81.00 to $74.00.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $80.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $2.00 to $1.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $612.00 to $586.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $14.00 to $13.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $82.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $44.00 to $45.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $50.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $405.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $413.00 to $440.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.50 to $10.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $7.00.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $14.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $42.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $42.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $5.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $19.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $170.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $100.00 to $85.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $85.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $345.00 to $365.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $149.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $128.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $28.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $18.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $35.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $27.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $25.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $40.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00.

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$11.25.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $9.00 to $8.00.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$30.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $9.50 to $8.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $310.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $252.00 to $275.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $283.00 to $325.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $315.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $100.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $135.00 to $125.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $125.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $130.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $107.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $105.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $130.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $125.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $13.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $23.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $16.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $16.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $16.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $400.00 to $375.00.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $24.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $64.00.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $57.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $83.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $57.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $59.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $64.00 to $65.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $64.00 to $67.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $58.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $62.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $72.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $52.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $75.00 to $64.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $48.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $48.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $49.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $32.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $28.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $22.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $39.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $41.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $36.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $26.00.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.40 to $9.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $159.00 to $160.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $112.00.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $39.00.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $7.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00.

