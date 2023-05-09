Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 9th (ACAD, ACLX, ACM, AEO, AES, AIG, ANF, ANIP, ASUR, ATGFF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 9th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $21.60.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $49.00.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $51.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $100.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $27.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $58.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $60.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $59.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $19.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $17.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$33.00 to C$32.50.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $42.00.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $18.00.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$27.00.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $29.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $90.00 to $100.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $155.00 to $145.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $190.00 to $170.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $41.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $46.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $225.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $288.00 to $263.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $9.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $24.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $20.00.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $64.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.00 to $4.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $55.00.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $16.00 to $13.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $455.00 to $418.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target trimmed by Pivotal Research from $33.00 to $20.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $164.00 to $162.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus to $30.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $100.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $113.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $100.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $86.00 to $96.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $60.00.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.50.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $33.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $48.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $65.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $201.00 to $221.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $10.00.

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $74.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $155.00 to $135.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $68.00 to $74.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $82.00.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $14.00.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $15.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $13.50 to $15.00.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $52.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $52.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $52.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $216.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $126.00 to $128.00.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $47.00.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $47.00.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $50.00.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $42.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $152.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $60.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $65.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $52.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $10.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $10.00 to $8.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $10.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $90.00.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $5.00 to $3.00.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $27.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $44.00 to $36.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $89.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $475.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $376.00 to $390.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $415.00 to $420.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $470.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $15.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $59.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $18.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $17.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $81.00 to $74.00.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $80.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $2.00 to $1.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $612.00 to $586.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $14.00 to $13.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $82.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $44.00 to $45.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $50.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $405.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $413.00 to $440.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.50 to $10.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $7.00.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $14.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $42.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $42.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $5.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $19.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $170.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $100.00 to $85.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $85.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $345.00 to $365.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $149.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $128.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $28.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $18.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $35.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $27.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $25.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $40.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00.

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$11.25.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $9.00 to $8.00.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$30.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $9.50 to $8.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $310.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $252.00 to $275.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $283.00 to $325.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $315.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $100.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $135.00 to $125.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $125.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $130.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $107.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $105.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $130.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $125.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $13.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $23.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $16.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $16.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $16.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $400.00 to $375.00.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $24.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $64.00.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $57.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $83.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $57.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $59.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $64.00 to $65.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $64.00 to $67.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $58.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $62.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $72.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $52.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $75.00 to $64.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $48.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $48.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $49.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $32.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $28.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $22.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $39.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $41.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $36.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $26.00.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.40 to $9.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $159.00 to $160.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $112.00.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $39.00.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $7.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.