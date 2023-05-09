Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 9th (CFRX, CM, CYTK, DVN, JKS, KB, PHX, PKX, SAN, TDC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 9th:
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
