Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 9th (CFRX, CM, CYTK, DVN, JKS, KB, PHX, PKX, SAN, TDC)

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 9th:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

