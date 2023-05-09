ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Hits $11.62 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $100.30 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025130 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,676.87 or 0.99967658 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01026188 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $34.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.