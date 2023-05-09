ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,505. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Articles

