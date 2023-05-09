ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.57 million. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $95.76. 52,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,505. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $101.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Stories

