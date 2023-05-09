ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $95.76. 52,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.89. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $101.52.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

