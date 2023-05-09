Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 479,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,493,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,553,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,872,000 after buying an additional 115,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

