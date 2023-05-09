Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $456-462 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.19 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.52 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 332,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,685. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $43.67.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after buying an additional 195,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,078,000 after buying an additional 33,640 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 699,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 96.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

